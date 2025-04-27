The Witcher Season 5 Set Photos Show New Look at Liam Hemsworth’s Geralt

The Witcher Season 4 has yet to be released by Netflix, but filming on Season 5 has been underway since March. The final two seasons will see series star Henry Cavill replaced by actor Liam Hemsworth. While we haven’t had a chance to see Hemsworth actually play the character just yet, official images of the actor in Season 4 were released last year. New images of Hemsworth on set as Geralt of Rivia in Season 5 have now emerged thanks to Redanian Intelligence, offering a candid glimpse at the actor as Geralt before any post-production.

It’s impossible to say how well Hemsworth will do with the role of Geralt, but it’s striking how much the actor looks like Henry Cavill. From what we’ve seen in official images from Season 4, as well as these on-set photos from Redanian Intelligence, the similarities between the two actors are very striking. There are obviously going to be some differences, but Netflix did a nice job maintaining Geralt’s look from the previous three seasons; Hemsworth even seems to have Geralt’s grimace down pat! Hopefully this means that the change in leads won’t be too jarring. The new set photos from Redanian Intelligence can be found in the Instagram post embedded below.

Cavill’s departure from The Witcher was announced almost three years ago. The actor revealed his decision to leave the show ahead of the release of Season 3, in a move that shocked fans of the series. Season 4 is set to be released at some point in 2025, and it remains to be seen how viewers will react to the change. Netflix has already confirmed that Season 5 will be the final one for the series, so reception to Hemsworth’s take on the character shouldn’t have any real impact on the series. However, it could determine whether fans feel like the show manages to stick the landing.

After all these years, we still don’t know an official reason behind Cavill’s departure from the series. The actor seemed like a perfect match for the role, and has shared a lot of passion for the source material. However, there have been suggestions that Cavill wasn’t happy with how The Witcher was adapting the works of Andrzej Sapkowski. Some have speculated that this was the reason behind Cavill’s eventual departure, but the actor and showrunner Lauren Hissrich have managed to avoid a full explanation thus far.

With 2025 nearly a third of the year over, fans of The Witcher should know soon when Netflix plans on releasing Season 4. Fans of the franchise have already had strong feelings about the company’s handling of the show, but hopefully the new season will give viewers plenty to enjoy, and an incentive to stick around for Season 5.

How do you feel about the images of Hemsworth as Geralt of Rivia? Do you still plan on watching the final two seasons of The Witcher?