Jet Set Radio Reboot News Teased for 2025

It sounds as though 2025 might bring with it news on Sega’s upcoming reboot of Jet Set Radio. At the conclusion of 2023, Sega revealed that it was working on a new version of Jet Set Radio alongside other revivals of franchises like Virtua Fighter, Golden Axe, Shinobi, Streets of Rage, and Crazy Taxi. To this point, no further information on most of these projects has come about, which has led to further questions from eager fans. Now, if a new tease is any indication, it seems like 2025 could provide a glimpse into what this revamp of the series will look like.

Speaking to 4Gamer, Masayoshi Kikuchi, the director of the original Jet Set Radio and its new reboot, said that work on the project is currently ongoing. Looking forward, Kikuchi said that 2025 will mark the 25th anniversary of the Jet Set Radio, and as such, he’d like to celebrate it in some way. While Kikuchi didn’t say outright that this potential celebration would feature anything on the new Jet Set Radio, the implication is that something tied to the forthcoming title would be highlighted.

“I’m still working on a new Jet Set Radio game,” Kikuchi said. “Incidentally, 2025 marks the 25th anniversary of Jet Set Radio, so I’m thinking about how to celebrate it.”

Also speaking to 4Gamer, Jet Set Radio designer Ryuta Ueda said that he hasn’t been able to work on the game as much in 2025 due to parental leave. Still, when he has been focused on it, Ueda stressed that he’s trying to ensure that it features the same spirit as the original game.

“I am involved in the new Jet Set Radio game,” Ueda said. “This year, my child was born, so it’s difficult for me to be fully involved, but I am doing my best to make it a work that retains the soul of the old game. Please look forward to new information!”

For now, Sega hasn’t said anything official when it comes to highlighting Jet Set Radio in the future. That being said, the company did just have a “Direct” presentation earlier in December that centered around the Virtual Fighter series and its upcoming reboot. As such, it’s not out of the question that an event tied to Jet Set Radio in this same manner could happen in the weeks or months ahead.

