15 Best Games to Play on Xbox Game Pass Right Now

With multiple tiers and hundreds of titles ready to play at your fingertips, decision fatigue seems inevitable as you peruse the Xbox Game Pass catalogue. It may have a great selection, but which game do you settle for when there are just way too many options? You might have played them when they first released or accidentally skipped their greatness, but don’t worry, we’ve got you.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The games we recommend aren’t available on Game Pass Core, but they are options for PC and Xbox users who don’t need to subscribe to Ultimate to play them. Here are our top recommendations. Get ready to call in sick for work or bunk off school, for there are hours of fun to be had with these diamonds.

1) Blue Prince

Inheriting a mysterious estate with an ever-changing layout, Blue Prince is a puzzle adventure like no other. The goal on paper is simple: find Room 46 and unearth your family’s secrets. But discovering this secret room isn’t so easy when there are many obstacles in the way and no guarantee that the RPG gods are on your side. With the ultimate replayability at hand and over 100 rooms to discover, your trek to Room 46 deserves your undying attention, for any misclick may set your progress back. Do you have the resilience to keep going?

2) Grand Theft Auto V

Sticking to the immersive story-driven world of GTA 5 is one thing, but hundreds of hours are easily sinkable into a game as there’s endless fun at your fingertips. The ultimate escape to a world full of crime and getting away with whatever you want, GTA 5 has an open world of opportunity—and it’s all yours for the taking. A game that is still enjoyed by many to this day when anticipation for GTA 6 is at an all-time high, the fifth title is one that’ll gladly take hours from your life and leave you feeling pure bliss. It’s a trip you never fully walk away from.

3) The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Life as a prisoner takes a drastic turn (for better or worse) as freedom comes at the steep cost of preventing power from getting into the wrong hands. Wrong place, wrong time, that’s the basic premise of Oblivion, but at least you’re free to explore Cyrodiil to your heart’s content. An ARG with incredible worldbuilding, a brand new world awaits you, and it’s one you can easily get lost in for hundreds of hours. Endless fun is ready to be had, whether you stick to the story or embark on your own. The choice is completely yours.

4) Terraria

The 2D adventure that’s written in your own rules, Terraria provides the ultimate freedom to do whatever you want with your experience. Starting with nothing in this sandbox RPG, your survival is on the line if you decide to bravely summon a boss to your front door. Otherwise, enjoy building whatever you want, inviting and building rapport with your neighbors, and exploring the land one layer at a time. Nothing is off-limits and no one’s asking you to defeat deities anytime soon. The choice is yours on how you want to play. Offering an intense single-player experience or an entertaining co-op adventure, Terraria is a no-brainer pick for Minecraft fans.

5) Clair Obscur: Expedition 33

Awestruck off the jump after witnessing one of the greatest prologues in video game history, Clair Obscur has a truly gripping narrative and a unique twist on its RPG combat. Immersion is guaranteed with the story and mix of quick-time events with turn-based strategy. A beautiful cinematic adventure about the strength to keep going, Clair Obscur will stay with you for its emotional impact and the challenges you must overcome to save humanity before The Paintress’s annual brushstroke displays that dreaded “0.”

6) DOOM

A reboot of an iconic franchise, DOOM brings realistic gunfights and fluid gameplay to the forefront. From flat models to creatures with depth, DOOM feels better than ever now that you can slaughter hordes of demons like the absolute badass you are. There’s no better game to play if you want a proper challenge. There’s nothing slow-paced about this franchise, for mobility and shooting go hand-in-hand. Juggle evasion and precise aiming to topple the enemy and come out the other side victorious as you navigate through Mars’ version of Dante’s Inferno.

7) Gears of War

Who wants to play a hyper-realistic military shooter when you can participate in a war against sentient insect-like enemies? Effortlessly cool and hard to put down, Gears of War is an action-packed third-person shooter that’s challenging, satisfying, and highly entertaining. The goal is simple: wipe out the Locust Horde to save humanity from extinction. Every action feels heavy as you move closer to your goal, trudging along an impossible mission as the last defenders of Earth. Gears of War can sometimes feel like a battle only you’re facing, but you will feel like an unstoppable one-man army by the end of it.

8) Hi-Fi RUSH

The vibrant comic-like universe of Hi-Fi Rush will pull you in with its simplicity and extreme polish in a world full of buggy new releases. Don’t let its basic plot put you off, for the reason to play is in its unique art direction that pulls you in and persists for its rhythm-based combat and open-world exploration. From its quirky characters and high skill ceiling, down to its secret ending that may surprise you, there’s high entertainment value that continuously stays at its peak. Ride the rhythm wave and combo enemies like a musical Devil May Cry.

9) Little Nightmares II

Where strange monsters roam across this grayscale landscape, why go through this surreal, dreamlike world alone? Find yourself a buddy and give her that iconic yellow raincoat, for a creepy adventure awaits. You don’t know if you’ll make it out of there alive, if the world was always like this, or if something went wrong along the way. What you do know is that this place doesn’t feel as scary when someone’s there to hold your hand. A prequel, Little Nightmares II greatly improves on its predecessor with more scares and a stronger atmosphere. A platformer that’s mildly cute on the surface, discover an immersive dystopia that’s full of mystery, where everything inside it wants you dead.

10) Resident Evil 2

Two characters, two different playthroughs; survive the first night of a global epidemic in the heart of Raccoon City. The best survival horror there is, indulge yourself in item management, scarce resources, tense atmosphere, and engaging puzzles. Perfect level design that encourages backtracking; Resident Evil 2 Remake is a third-person horror that lets you fight back against the monsters. Excellent characters and an engaging plot with cheesy cutscenes, there’s so much to love about this Resident Evil title.

11) Sifu

Fluid, flawless, and ridiculously satisfying kung fu puts Jackie Chan Stuntmaster to shame. A unique take on the boss rush genre sees you fight opponent after opponent, but trying again comes at a tall price. Every death brings resurrection, but you’ve aged with every life given. A challenging fighting game that can leave you in awe or throwing your controller against the wall, Sifu‘s greatness lies in its art design and combat. Mastering your craft takes time, but is it worth all that pain and sacrifice to achieve that end goal?

12) Telltale Games: The Walking Dead (Seasons One and Two)

No one should be alone in a zombie apocalypse, especially children. If you want to stand a chance at surviving, you have to stick together. Group up, share your rations, and make the hard decisions. In this interactive adventure where choices (kinda) matter, there are many characters to invest in, and the strong chance that they won’t make it to the end of the story. Showcasing the resilience of humans, where teamwork makes the dream work, are zombies the only thing you need to worry about?

13) Banjo-Kazooie

The platforming adventure of Banjo-Kazooie has a plot not too far off the likes of Mario, Crash Bandicoot, and Spyro. Levels invite a ton of exploration, alongside an addictive gameplay loop. There’s variety when it comes to the playable duo, who provide unique mechanics to help navigate around the vibrant world. Yes, the graphics have aged, but this title still holds strong as one of the best platformers out there today. It’s an absolute classic that promises continuous fun without the risk of burnout.

14) Celeste

The climb to the peak of Celeste Mountains is both a mental and physical battle. A platformer with a lot of beauty and a tough challenge that demands your devotion, immersion is provided through its difficulty. You’re put into Madeline’s shoes for having the will to keep going regardless of what’s in front of you is something both you and the character can relate to. Dying is inevitable in this game, yet you cannot feel defeated; instead, you have the urge to keep going and to see what’s at the top of Celeste Mountain. It’s an internal journey told through fantastic level design and a beautiful soundtrack.

15) Crash Bandicoot N.Sane / Spyro Reignited

Go down the ultimate nostalgic trip with some of the best platformers around. The remakes of Spyro and Crash Bandicoot are readily available on Game Pass. For those wanting a more chill time then you can embody a cute lil dragon or test your patience and resilience as an eccentric bandicoot. Fantastic level design, iconic soundtracks, and endless entertainment on offer across three games packed into a single title. Sure, nothing beats the nostalgia and flawless design of the originals, but Toys for Bob’s remakes are a must-play for platforming stans.