Bethesda Confirms ‘Wolfenstein 3’ Is Coming

Brace yourselves Nazi Hunters because it seems like we could be getting a Wolfenstein III much sooner than we initially thought, at least according to Bethesda‘s Pete Hines.

The Senior Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications recently sat down with GameCentral to talk about the future of other Bethesda franchise, including the wonderfully brutal tale of B.J. Blazkowicz.

When asked about whether or not a Wolfenstein III was still in the works or not, Hines replied “Absolutely we’re making a Wolfenstein III.” He continued, “[MachineGames] said on stage that they’re taking a break from the larger story to do [Wolfenstein: Youngblood]. But we all have to see how that ends.”

This lines up perfectly with what MachineGames’ Andreas Ojerfors had to say about a “new direction” for the series back in May. Ojecrfors told Eurogamer, “Play freedom is for me, personally as a player and a developer, really interesting,” explained Ojerfors. “I personally want to continue going down that route.”

As previously explained by our own Robert Workman, don’t expect the fundamentals that we’ve come to expect from Wolfenstein to change. It’s not becoming a role-playing game or anything like that. “We are a first-person shooter studio,” said Ojerfors. “That’s one of the core values and ambitions of MachineGames. Whatever we do, even if we did Tetris 2, Tetris 2 would be a first-person shooter.”

With the amazing reception that Wolfenstein II had both on PC and consoles, including the Nintendo Switch, plus a new comic series branching even further into the latest narrative, it’s safe to say that fans would want to learn more about the journey that awaits.

