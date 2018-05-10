Bethesda’s Pete Hines Teases Longest E3 Presentation Yet

There’s a lot of E3 excitement in the air from speculation, to leaks, there’s tons to be absolutely thrilled about. Bethesda’s own VP Pete Hines can’t seem to contain his excitement because he has been all over social media lately with teasers of the century!

The latest from Hines is probably one of the most exciting yet. With the company having previously stated that they were “very happy” with how their presentation was coming together, and their promise of a “healthy” number of new titles to look forward to, fans of the long-standing developers are itching to know what comes next.

In a recent Twitter post, that itch just got a lot more noticeable when he stated “Bethesda Showcase is in one month. I’m starting to get excited. We have a lot to show you this year. Might be our longest E3 Showcase ever? Not sure, but it’s packed.”

Fans were … understandably excited, including a few of us here at ComicBook:

Everyone has their hopes and dreams for what’s on the way including new titles and ports of some of our favourites. I even wrote up an entire piece specifically begging for Fallout to make the Nintendo Switch jump like Skyrim, Wolfenstein 2, and DOOM. And who knows? It could every well happen because Hines has said in the past that the company’s relationship with Nintendo is far from over. This is the juicy part, y’all. “We’re obviously excited about these two games, but it’s not as if we’re going to just do these two games and that’s it. We want this to be the start of a relationship that we build with Nintendo and Nintendo fans.”

We know that they have a ton of games on their plate, including Elder Scrolls 6 – which will be further down the line. The company has mentioned in the past there are a few other titles that are slated to release first before we’ll even see a reveal for the next game in the highly beloved Elder Scrolls franchise.

Still, it’s exciting, and we can’t wait to see what they have in store for their BethesdaLand showcase at this year’s E3!