Bethesda Makes One of Its Classic RPGs Free

A classic RPG from Bethesda is 100 percent free to download, for some. When you hear the name Bethesda, you most likely instantly think of games and series such as The Elder Scrolls, Starfield, and Fallout. While not quite operating at the same level as it was during the height of its power, Bethesda Game Studios has been a staple in the RPG genre for a long time now. It has shipped many of the greatest RPGs ever made during this time, such as Skyrim, Oblivion, Morrowind, and Fallout 3. Meanwhile, it also owns some even older great RPGs it didn't make, such as Fallout 2. If you've never played Fallout 2, now is time to right the wrong because it is free to download for the month of March. Once downloaded, it is yours to keep forever. What's the catch? Well, there are a couple.

The first catch is this offer comes via Prime Gaming, which means you need an Amazon Prime subscription to access this free download. The second catch involves the platform. Because this is a Prime Gaming offer, free codes are limited to PC. If you are on console, you're out of luck, but you probably already knew this because the game isn't on consoles to begin with.

Debuted in 1998 by Black Isle Studios and Interplay Productions as a sequel to 1997's Fallout, Fallout 2, like its predecessor, is considered an important game of the 90s RPG era. The series obviously did not go mainstream until a decade later with Fallout 3. but in its day, Fallout 2 was quite popular on PC. Coupling this, it received an 86 on Metacritic at release.

"Fallout 2 is the sequel to the critically acclaimed game that took RPG'ing out of the dungeons and into a dynamic, apocalyptic retro-future," reads an official product description of the game. "It's been 80 long years since your ancestors trod across the wastelands. As you search for the Garden of Eden Creation Kit to save your primitive village, your path is strewn with crippling radiation, megalomaniac mutants, and a relentless stream of lies, deceit and treachery. You begin to wonder if anyone really stands to gain anything from this brave new world. Mastering your character's skills and traits for survival, Fallout 2 will challenge you to endure in a post-nuclear world whose future withers with every passing moment.."

