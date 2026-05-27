Destiny Fans Aren’t Giving Up On Destiny 3, Even If Bungie Has

Destiny 2 has been a major game in Sony’s library for the last decade, becoming a lingering proof that live-service games could maintain a solid player base. However, with the game approaching its tenth anniversary, hope had been brewing among players that Destiny 3 might be on the horizon. Those hopes have been dashed, however, with Bungie announcing that not only is Destiny 3 not in the cards, but that the upcoming June update for Destiny 2 will be the final batch of new content for the game.

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Notably, Destiny 2‘s servers will continue to operate, giving experienced players and newbies alike access to all the content that has been produced over the years for the title. However, it’s still a major blow to the long-running fandom that has surrounded the game. Some of them are even fighting for Destiny to get more content in the future, even if Bungie doesn’t seem to be all that invested.

Destiny Fans Are Campaigning For A Third Game

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Fans are still holding out hope for Destiny 3, even if Bungie seems less and less likely to actually move forward with the game. Destiny 2‘s final update is set to come out in June, at which point the series will effectively cease all content drops. This has prompted plenty of fans to rally behind the series and call for its future to be assured. There is even a petition aimed at convincing Sony to begin development on Destiny 3, which has hit over 265,000 signatures at the time of writing.

This speaks to the fandom that has endured for the series, which launched in 2014 and expanded with Destiny 2 in 2017. Even though the game itself is nearly a decade old, seasonal updates and story expansions have helped keep the game alive and thriving. While fans may have been holding out hope for Destiny 3, even continued content for Destiny 2 would have been an exciting prospect for players. It seems like the developers were also on board with that idea — even if Bungie and Sony weren’t.

Bungie Is Done With Destiny, Even If The Developers And Players Still Want More

While the developers working on Destiny 2 were still expanding the game’s future, Sony and Bungie had different ideas. Not only is Destiny 3 reportedly not in the cards at the moment, but further DLC and content drops for Destiny 2 have also been shut down. Even though Bungie’s leadership had effectively declared the game’s live-service updates over internally, Forbes reports that the company’s leadership allowed the developers to keep working on the “Shattered Cycle” expansion and other future content drops. While some developers on Destiny 2 have been or will be moved over to Marathon, layoffs are expected soon from Bungie.

What’s notable about that revelation is the idea that Bungie’s developers truly believed there was still a space for Destiny 2. The team was working on more than just the intended final content but future content drops that will never seemingly materialize. While Bungie claims that there is still room in the future for more Destiny content, none of it is currently in the works. It’s clear there is still passion for Destiny as a project, even if Bungie seems to have more or less dropped the franchise as a priority. It seems unlikely that the fan support will change Bungie’s mind, however.

The sheer cost of AAA game development means that titles as massive as Destiny 3 would cost hundreds of millions of dollars. While Sony continues to put support behind Bungie, it seems to be more focused on ensuring that Marathon is able to maintain strong player bases — even adding new PVE and PVP elements that could broaden the game’s appeal among players. Regardless of the fate of Destiny 3, it’s heartening to see so many people come out in defense of Destiny. Live-service games are struggling across the board, but at least Destiny 2 will remain online and available for players to dive into.