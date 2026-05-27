A Forgotten Pokemon Game Just Announced Its First Update in Years (And Fans Have High Hopes)

Pokemon has released quite a few mobile spin-offs over the years. And sadly, not all of them are still around, with older releases like Pokemon Rumble Rush lost to time. But not all forgotten Pokemon mobile spin-offs have reached end of service just yet. In the case of Pokemon Shuffle Mobile, it’s been many years since a major update. However, the puzzle game remains fully playable. So fans were understandably a little worried when they got an in-game notification after all this time. But rather than an end-of-service announcement, it turned out to be a notice of a pending update.

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On May 26th, Pokemon fans who still play Pokemon Shuffle Mobile logged in to find a surprising announcement. 3 years after the game’s last recorded version update, the puzzle game will once again undergo maintenance for a version update. On June 9th, Pokemon Shuffle Mobile will be offline for a few hours for an app version update. After maintenance ends, the game will be in Version 1.17.0, its first version update in many years. And that has some fans feeling hopeful that the game could finally get some love from The Pokemon Company.

Pokemon Shuffle Mobile first released back in August 2015, bringing the Nintendo 3DS puzzle game to iOS and Android. That makes it one of the oldest Pokemon games that’s still running, with many players still hooked into its match-3 puzzle gameplay even 11 years later. It has been praised for free-to-play-friendly mechanics and simple yet entertaining gameplay. Even so, many are surprised that the servers are still up and running after 11 years, when so many other older games have been shut down.

That’s why, when that in-app notice first popped up, many players feared the worst. An end-of-service notice after 11 years, with several years since the game’s last update, wouldn’t be wholly unexpected. But instead, Pokemon Shuffle will be getting a new version update. Specifically, the notice claims that Pokemon Shuffle Mobile “will be performing scheduled maintenance to update our server infrastructure.” In other words, an influx of new content or even quality-of-life improvements seems pretty unlikely. But the news does have some players feeling hopeful about what’s to come.

First in app announcement in years… full new version number… older oses dropped… oh we are going to EAT GOOD!!! pic.twitter.com/B3VxU46h2A — yellowpkspe 🍉 (@yellowpkspe) May 27, 2026

For some, seeing the game get any attention at all could be a hint that The Pokemon Company is getting ready to give us something new for the long-running puzzle game. After all, Pokemon Cafe Mix has seen one major overhaul already, with another one on the way. Yet many fans prefer its matching predecessor. And The Pokemon Company hasn’t shared any of what’s to come for the latter half of 2026, following the Nintendo Switch release of Pokemon Champions. Surely some kind of news is headed our way between now and the 2027 release of Pokemon Winds and Waves. For those who love Pokemon Shuffle Mobile, seeing the app shake off some dust with a fresh update just might be a hint that new content could be on the way in the future.

At any rate, one thing is clear. The servers for Pokemon Shuffle Mobile aren’t getting shut down, at least not any time soon. Instead, they’re being maintained to keep the puzzle game running for those who still love it all these years later.

Do you still play Pokemon Shuffle Mobile? Would a new update bring you back? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!