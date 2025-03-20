Bethesda Game Now Available to Download for Free

As of today, Bethesda has a new free game that can be downloaded by Xbox and PC users. The game in question hails from 2015, which consequently means it will celebrate its 10-year anniversary this year. 10 years ago, the games dominating the headlines were The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Fallout 4, Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain, Bloodborne, Undertale, Rcoket League, Super Mario Maker, Splatoon, Batman Arkham Knight, Star Wars Battlefront, Halo 5: Guardians, Mortal Kombat X, and of course Call of Duty: Black Ops III. The Bethesda game in question isn’t quite this caliber of game, but it was nonetheless a noteworthy release in a major series.

More specifically, the free game in question is Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, a prequel to 2014’s Wolfenstein: The New Order and its 2017’s Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. The standalone prequel expansion did notably not receive as glowing of reviews as the two mainline installments it serves as a prequel for, but it was received far better than the spin-off sequel that followed these same two games, which is 2019’s Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

Developed by the same studio as the other games, MachineGames, Wolfenstein: The Old Blood received a 76 on Metacritic back in the day. That said, user reviews suggest this score is a bit low. For example, on Steam 89 percent of 15,359 user reviews rate the game positively.

“The year is 1946 and the Nazis are on the brink of winning World War II,” reads an official pitch of the game for those unfamiliar with it. “In an effort to turn the tide in the allies’ favor, B.J. Blazkowicz must embark on an epic, two-part mission deep within Bavaria….”

All of that said, how can Xbox and PC users get Wolfenstein: The Old Blood for free? Well, the deal comes the way of Prime Gaming, which itself is a perk of Amazon Prime. For the month of March, one of the month’s free games is Wolfenstein: The Old Blood. The codes are limited to the Microsoft Store though, which means limited to PC and Xbox consoles. Once the offer is redeemed, however, the game is free to keep, regardless of whether or not an active Amazon Prime subscription is maintained.

It’s important to note, that while Prime Gaming has confirmed this Bethesda game will be made free today, March 20, it hasn’t given precise timing on the roll out. That said, when it is made free, it will populate here.

For more Bethesda coverage — including all of the latest Bethesda news, all of the latest Bethesda rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Bethesda deals — click here.