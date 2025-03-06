Prime Gaming Reveals 20 Free New Games for March 2025

March is finally here and that means more free games with Prime Gaming. Fortunately, you’ll have 20 new titles to try out, including some action-packed shooters and sequels. Games like Mafia 2: Definitive Edition, Saints Row: The Third and Crime Boss: Rockay City are available this March alongside Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, Mortal Shell, and Deus Ex: Invisible War, just to name a few. Even more interesting is that one title is redeemable for Xbox, meaning that, if you’re a Prime subscriber, you can nab a game for your Xbox One, PC, or Xbox Series X|S at no cost to you.

While there aren’t themes with Prime Gaming’s additions, today does have a crime feeling to it, as Saints Row: The Third Remastered, Mafia II: Definitive Edition, and Crime Boss: Rockay City are available to redeem. Mafia II: Definitive Edition is a key addition, as last month had Mafia: Definitive Edition, so those who enjoyed the first can now play the critically-acclaimed sequel. Further down the line, those on Xbox can enjoy their own historical shooter with Wolfenstein: The Old Blood, a standalone title from Wolfenstein: The New Order set in Nazi Germany. Other standout titles include the BAFTA-winning survival indie Endling: Extinction is Forever, soulsbourne Mortal Shell, and skate simulator Session, alongside sequels and spinoffs from Syberia, Legacy of Kain, and Deus Ex.

Mafia II and Saints Row the third highlight Prime Gaming’s additions for March 2025.

As always, the codes can only be claimed from their respective websites and launchers. A majority of the codes are from GOG, so make sure to download the launcher to ensure you’ll be able to play the games as soon as you claim the code. The same sentiment goes for the Amazon Games App, Legacy Games, Epic Games Store and, for Wolfenstein: The Old Blood’s case, the Microsoft Store. To get the codes, head to Prime Gaming, find the game/s you want to get, and redeem the code/s. Below is a list of all the titles that’ll be available for free for Prime members to claim and enjoy this March.

Available Now (March 6th)

Saints Row: The Third Remastered [GOG Code]

Mafia 2: Definitive Edition [GOG Code]

Crime Boss: Rockay City [Epic Games Store]

Naheulbeuk’s Dungeon Master [Amazon Games App]

March 13th

Wall World [Amazon Games App]

Syberia: The World Before [GOG Code]

Endling – Extinction is Forever [Amazon Games App]

Dark Deity: Complete Edition [GOG Code]

Beholder 3 [Amazon Games App]

March 20th

Wolfenstein: The Old Blood [Xbox and PC via Microsoft Store Code] Please note: The Wolfenstein: The Old Blood offer is available only in Prime Gaming regions where the game is also offered via the Microsoft Store. Prime Gaming offers may sometimes vary by region. See primegaming.com for more details.

Mutazione [GOG Code]

Figment 2: Creed Valley [Amazon Games App]

Legacy of Kain: Defiance [GOG Code]

Mortal Shell [Epic Games Store]

March 27th

The Forgotten City [Amazon Games App]

Deus Ex: Invisible War [GOG Code]

Session: Skate Sim [Epic Games Store]

Let’s Build A Zoo [Epic Games Store]

Gamedec – Definitive Edition [GOG Code]

The Wisbey Mystery [Legacy Games Code]

Unlike other services with free titles, the claiming period for Prime Gaming is a lot more forgiving. If you’re doing Spring cleaning or playing all the new releases this month like Assassin’s Creed Shadows or Split Fiction, you’ll have some time to claim them before they expire via this website. The lineup for Prime Gaming’s free titles has grown and grown with each month, so be sure to keep an eye on the official Prime Gaming Twitter/X, Facebook and Instagram accounts, as well as right here on ComicBook.com.