A popular new Bethesda game is now available for free, though there are a couple of requirements players will need to meet to access this free download. Bethesda right now has been making the headlines with Starfield. Meanwhile, historically it's best known for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout series. These are all games it makes internally. It also owns studios that makes games and series such as DOOM, Dishonored, Wolfenstein, Prey, Rage, Quake, Hi-Fi Rush, The Evil Within, Deathloop, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. And it's the latter of these games that is free.

As noted though, there are some requirements you need to meet. The first involves the codes themselves. The game is available on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, but the codes are only PC codes for the game. The second requirement is a paywall. This offer comes the way of Prime Gaming, which means you need an Amazon Prime subscription.

The final detail to know is that the game is only free to download for the month of October. Once November rolls around, it will be removed from the Prime Gaming lineup and replaced with new free downloads. Once you claim and download a copy though it's yours to keep.

"Face the unknown, uncover the truth and save the city," reads an official blurb about the game. "Tokyo is overrun by deadly supernatural forces as a dangerous occultist causes the city's population to vanish in an instant. Join forces with a powerful spectral entity on their quest for vengeance and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo."

Developed by Japanese studio Tango Gameworks and published by Bethesda, Ghostwire: Tokyo was originally released in March 2022 as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive. On Metacritic, the game -- which has since come to Xbox Series X|S -- boasts scores from 75 to 82, depending on the platform.

"Ghostwire: Tokyo is an odd video game in all the right ways," reads the opening of our review of the game. "While ostensibly an action-adventure title, there are plenty of role-playing game influences like leveling up and assigning skill points. It has all the hallmarks of an open-world video game with dozens of markers dotting the map, but due to the care and specificity of its setting, it never feels overwhelming or tedious. And there's an undercurrent of unhinged horror and the supernatural that pervades all of it. It would have been easy for all of those elements to combine into a sticky, digital slog of epic proportions, but instead, the final product makes for a pleasant – albeit imperfect – stroll through Tokyo... with an undercurrent of unhinged horror and the supernatural."