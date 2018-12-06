Bethesda Offering Free Atoms For ‘Fallout 76’ Power Armor Edition Issue

As you might have seen earlier today, Bethesda got in some hot water when they shipped the Power Armor Edition of Fallout 76 with one slight difference -- the bag that the mask comes in came in is made of nylon instead of canvas, as originally promised. But things heated up when someone from the company reportedly responded in a rather plain manner, instead of genuinely doing something about it.

Bethesda has since responded, opting to apologize for the inconvenience. But now the company is going the extra mile, offering 500 free Atoms for spending within the game if they purchased the Power Armor Edition of the game.

You can see the tweet below, along with the link where these players can go if they wish to register for the Atoms:

We understand and respect that there is disappointment with the bag in the Power Armor Edition. We are sorry. Please contact Bethesda Support to provide proof of your CE purchase. They will assist in granting your account 500 Atoms. Please visit: //t.co/TJBMjYaph0 — Fallout (@Fallout) November 29, 2018

This is certainly a far cry from the situation that arose earlier today, in which a user pointed out a response from the company that noted, "The bag shown in the media was a prototype and was too expensive to make," followed by the somewhat rude, "We aren't planning on doing anything about it."

That sent fans into a frenzy, wondering why Bethesda would answer like that. The company has since responded, saying, "The Bethesda Store's Support member is a temporary contract employee and not directly employed by Bethesda or Bethesda Game Studios. We apologize to the customer who took the time to reach out. The support response was incorrect and not in accordance with our conduct policy."

Whether the 500 Atmos will do the trick in terms of soothing these aches has yet to be seen. It sounds like they aren't really looking into creating canvas bags as promised, and that may prompt some players to look into a possible refund, as cool as the Fallout masks are. We haven't heard too much yet, as Bethesda just posted the response a few minutes ago. We'll see whether the Atoms do the trick or not.

Fallout 76 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.