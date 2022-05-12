Bethesda Makes Popular Game Free for Limited Time

✖

A popular Bethesda game is now available for free, courtesy of the Epic Games Store. The Epic Games Store is currently giving not one, not two, but three free games until next Thursday. Two of these games are Jotun: Valhalla Edition and Redout: Enhanced Edition. The third, the most notable, is Prey. Developed by Arkane Studios -- the team also responsible for the likes of Dishonored and Deathloop -- Prey was released back in 2017. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores vary, with the highest being on Xbox One, where it has an 84. At release, the game flew under the radar of many. Years later, it's developed into a bit of a cult classic as more and more people discover an appreciation for the immersive sim and the closet thing we've gotten to BioShock since BioShock.

"In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032," reads an official pitch for the game's story. "You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station -- your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. The fate of the Talos I and everyone aboard is in your hands.

While Prey is available on PS4 and Xbox One -- and playable on PS5, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S via backward compatibility -- this freebie is limited to Epic Games Store, which means it's limited to PC. There are no strings attached though. Once claimed, the game is yours to keep and there are no subscription paywalls. All you need is an Epic Games Store account, which costs nothing.

As for what's free next week, we don't know. Epic Games Store is advertising it as a single game, but it's keeping the identity of this game a secret, something it usually does when the game in question is noteworthy. Whatever it is, it will be made free next Thursday, and when it does, the aforementioned three games will cease to be free.