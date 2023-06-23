Popular Bethesda Game Is Free to Download for Limited Time

A popular Bethesda game is free to download for a limited time. Bethesda -- owned by Xbox -- is best known for series and games like Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, and the upcoming Starfield, but it's catalog is way deeper than this. These are just the games it's developed internally. It also owns studios that have produced the likes of DOOM, Dishonored, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Hi-Fi Rush, The Evil Within, Wolfenstein, RAGE, Quake, and Prey. And it's a game from one of these series that is free via Prime Gaming.

Unfortunately, because the free download has been made possible via Prime Gaming, it means you need an Amazon Prime subscription to access it. Further, the codes being given out are PC codes. The game is available on consoles, but console codes are not included in the offer. The final stipulation is that this deal is only available until July 24. After July 24, the game will revert to its normal price.

As for the game itself, it's a 2017 immersive sim from Arkane Studios. If you can't connect the dots, the game in question is Prey. When released on May 5, 2017, the game garnered Metacritic scores ranging from 79 to 84, depending on the platform. Somewhat under appreciated in 2017, the game has developed a bit of a cult following since its release and seems increasingly fondly remembered as time passes.

"In Prey, you awaken aboard Talos I, a space station orbiting the moon in the year 2032," reads an official blurb about the game. "You are the key subject of an experiment meant to alter humanity forever – but things have gone terribly wrong. The space station has been overrun by hostile aliens and you are now being hunted. As you dig into the dark secrets of Talos I and your own past, you must survive using the tools found on the station -- your wits, weapons, and mind-bending abilities. The fate of the Talos I and everyone aboard is in your hands."

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including not just the latest official news and deals as they come, but the latest unofficial rumors, leaks, and speculation -- click here. Meanwhile, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there.