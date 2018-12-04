Bethesda Set To Ship Canvas Bags For Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition After All

There was a bit of an uproar last month when fans that purchased Bethesda’s Fallout 76 Power Armor Edition felt cheated when they ended up receiving a nylon bag instead of the canvas one that was initially promised. The company responded and apologized for the matter, indicating that they would give 500 Atoms for consumers that didn’t get what they paid for. But now apparently, the company is going the extra mile and looking to make those canvas bags happen after all.

Bethesda sent out a tweet earlier today announcing that they would be sending canvas bags to those that purchased the special edition of their latest game, noting in their tweet, “We are finalizing manufacturing plans for replacement canvas bags for the Fallout 76: Power Armor Edition. If you purchased the CE, please visit //beth.games/2QDropM and submit a ticket by Jan. 31, 2019. We’ll arrange to send you a replacement as soon as the bags are ready.”

When visiting the link above, you’re taken to a page where you can log in to your Bethesda account, then proceed to fill out information regarding your purchase so you can get your bag. Apparently, they won’t be going out until sometime in early 2019, but that certainly beats not getting anything at all, right?

The responses from fans have been positive for the most part, though some have questions regarding their purchases — which, thankfully, Bethesda has been answering.

For instance, one fan asked the following:

What qualifies as “proof of purchase” for online purchase (through Best Buy)? Would a screenshot of the shipping confirmation work or should it be order confirmation or what? — fallouthirteen (@fallouthirteen) December 3, 2018

To which Bethesda responded…

Hi! We recommend including a screenshot of a digital receipt. If you encounter any issues, please let us know. — Bethesda Support (@BethesdaSupport) December 3, 2018

This might partially have to do with a pending class action lawsuit being filed against Bethesda for Fallout 76, as the company appears to be trying to make good for errors to certain fans. But it didn’t state specifically as to why it was making canvas bags, only that it was. More than likely, it’s trying to “soften the blow” as it were, especially to those that so heavily invested in their latest game.

We’ll keep you informed if the company provides an update on when they intend to ship these bags out.

Fallout 76 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.