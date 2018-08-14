Bethesda May Finally Force Sony To Allow Cross-Platform Play With Elder Scrolls Legends

Sony has been quite stagnant when it comes to cross-platform support for online games like Rocket League and Fortnite. In fact, it’s been downright against it, noting security issues when it comes to allowing PlayStation 4 owners to connect with Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC ones.

But Bethesda may finally have the tipping point that could force Sony‘s hand, as the company made comments over the weekend regarding console ports of the hit card game The Elder Scrolls Legends that will either have it playing ball or not getting the game at all.

While speaking with Game Informer, Bethesda’s Pete Hines made it clear that Legends is a game that’s made for cross-platform support — and if Sony’s not on board with that, they won’t be getting the game, period. “(Legends) is a strategy card game that encompasses both single and multiplayer,” he said. “It is both cross-platform play and cross-platform progressive. It is our intention in order for the game to come out, it has to be those things on any system. We cannot have a game that works one way across everywhere else except for on this one thing.

“We can’t be talking about one version of Legends, where you take your progress with you, and another version where you stay within that ecosystem or it’s walled off from everything else. That is counter to what the game has been about.”

Sony has been controversial with its lack of cross-platform support, especially when it comes to Fortnite, as users can’t log in with their information with another version if they started on PlayStation 4. Again, Sony cited security issues, but some, including Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, believes it all comes back to “greed,” and Sony’s inability to play ball, so to speak.

While Hines didn’t mention the PS4 specifically, he was pretty much motioning it as the other major player not taking part in cross-platform, as Nintendo and Microsoft have been on board for some time with it. No doubt they’ll be getting Elder Scrolls Legends whenever the console versions come around. But the real question is…what will Sony do?

Curious to see what Elder Scrolls Legends is all about? You can play it now for PC and mobile devices. There’s no word on when it’ll come to consoles, but later this year or early next year seems very likely.