Bethesda Might Be Teasing Prey DLC

A tweet that recently came from the Prey Twitter account makes it look as though Bethesda and Arkane Studios are teasing something for the game, potentially DLC>

The tweet in question was a short GIF with a pondering question of what’s out there in space to accompany it. But the opening images that shows the Transtar company name and logo directly tie the teaser to Prey and has many thinking that Bethesda’s got something more in store for the RPG.

Do we really know what’s out there? pic.twitter.com/TIByM1O738 — Prey (@PreyGame) March 2, 2018

Since it was released back in March of 2017, Prey was received well with the game getting mostly positive reviews from players and critics. It confines players to the Talos 1 space station where an experiment has gone wrong and the player is the only one left aboard the space station – or at least it appears that way. Throughout the game, players can either choose to stick to their human qualities and enhance their abilities with technology at hand, or they can dip into the alien tech that’s available and augment their powers with the unknown.

Bethesda has already confirmed that the publisher will be holding another press conference this year at E3, so it seems likely that should anything be announced, more of it will be seen through the biggest conference of the year be that an official reveal, gameplay, or something else. Those who haven’t played Prey can read up on some of the game’s details below and try it out now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

Sci-fi Thriller

Nothing is as it seems aboard Talos I. As Morgan Yu, set out to unravel the clues you’ve left behind for yourself, and discover the truth about your past. What role will you play in TranStar’s plans, and the mysterious threat ravaging the station?

Singular Setting

Orbiting the Moon, the Talos I space station symbolizes the height of private space enterprise. Explore a lavish craft designed to reflect corporate luxury of the 1960s, and navigate interconnected, non-linear pathways built to hide countless secrets.

Unimaginable Threat

The shadowy extraterrestrial presence infesting Talos I is a living ecology bent on annihilating its prey. It’s up to you, one of the last remaining survivors aboard the station, to end the deadly attack of these haunting predators.

Play Your Way