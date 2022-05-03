Popular Bethesda Game No Longer Available for Some

✖

A popular Bethesda game is no longer available for some. Bethesda has a wealth of IP between the likes of The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, DOOM, Dishonored, Prey, Quake, Rage, and Wolfenstein, the most latter of which has been dormant for a little bit, or at least dormant for longer than expected. That said, if you're a Wolfenstein fan, and you're in Germany, you can no longer buy Wolfenstein: Enemy Territory. The free and open-source multiplayer released all the way back in 2003, yet it's still played by a passionate fanbase, hence why it has already amassed over 500 reviews -- almost all of which are positive -- despite only being added to the platform on April 26. Like elsewhere, on Steam the game is a free download and can be downloaded by anyone, expect if you're in Germany.

It's unclear why the game is not available to purchase on Steam in Germany, but it likely has something to do with the fact that it involves Nazis. This hasn't been confirmed, but similar games in the past have had issues releasing in the region for this reason.

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. At the moment of publishing, none of the implicated parties have commented on any of this, but if this changes, we will update the story accordingly, regardless if the update is salient or not.

Wolfenstein debuted back in 1981 via Castle Wolfenstein, making it one of the longest-running series ever. That said, we haven't seen a new entry since 2019's Wolfenstein: Youngblood and Wolfenstein: Cyberpilot, the latter a VR spin-off nobody cared about and the former another spin-off people cared about, but hated. The last mainline installment -- and the last good installment -- came in 2017 when Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus was released. There's still no word of a follow-up, aka Wolfenstein 3. In fact, there's no word of anything happening in the series, and with developer MachineGames currently working on a new Indiana Jones game, this may not change for a while.