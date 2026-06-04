The Elder Scrolls 6 Report Gives New Update on Long-Awaited Bethesda Game

The Elder Scrolls 6 is the subject of a new report, and this new report does not have great news for the long-awaited Bethesda Game Studios game. Bethesda first formally announced the Skyrim successor back in 2018, eight years ago. This was seven years after the release of Skyrim. In other words, it’s been 15 years since the last mainline release in the Bethesda RPG series. Last year, Bethesda released a new remaster of The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion, which was a nice temporary holdover, but fans of the RPG series are once again back to craving The Elder Scrolls 6. These same fans should, unfortunately, be prepared to wait.

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A recent report suggested that the The Elder Scrolls 6 release date is either 2028 or 2029. This makes the latest report not surprising at all. And this latest report is that the Bethesda game will not surface at the upcoming Xbox Games Showcase this Sunday, June 7. This, in turn, suggests it will not surface in 2026 at all, because if it was going to, it would at this showcase. Xbox is not going to give the pop of this reveal to anyone else, nor save it for a random day. The only exception may be The Game Awards at the end of the year. What’s more likely is it will resurface at the Xbox summer showcase next year, or possibly in 2028. And if it’s not releasing until 2029, it may actually not resurface until 2029, as Bethesda Game Studios historically likes very short and tight marketing campaigns for its games.

The Wait for The Elder Scrolls 6 Continues

This new report comes the way of Jez Corden, a well-known Xbox insider who doesn’t have a bulletproof track record, but who has had undeniable inside scoops in the past. That said, it’s unclear how much of this new information is bona fide reporting vs speculation, so keep this in mind. Whatever the case, everything above should still be taken with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, neither Bethesda Game Studios, nor Bethesda proper, nor Xbox have commented on this new information, and there are a variety of reasons as to why we do not expect this to change; however, if it does, we will update the story accordingly.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.