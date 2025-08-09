5 Best Bethesda Game Studios Games Ever

Bethesda Game Studios has been around since 1986. Since its inception, the studio has put out over 100 games. While they began with one-off titles, Bethesda has created a solid foundation with its iconic franchises, most notably The Elder Scrolls and Fallout. But not all Bethesda games are created equally, as any Starfield hater knows. Taking the entire catalog into account, these are the absolute best games Bethesda has ever put out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before I dig into it, a few details and caveats. These rankings are based on a combination of critical ratings via Metacritic and fan scores and reception over time. To be eligible, the games have to be developed by Bethesda Game Studios, not simply published by Bethesda. The top game on the list likely won’t surprise you, but some of the other rankings surely might.

5. Starfield

Image courtesy of bethesda

Yes, a lot of fans were unimpressed with Starfield. But for all the complaints, the game has actually been well-received overall compared with many Bethesda titles. In fact, it boasts an 85 score on Metacritic, though fan ratings come in a bit lower at a 6.8 rating. For all that, the fans who love Starfield really love it, and that earns it a place at the bottom of our list.

Starfield was an attempt at a new universe after years of returning to the wells of Elder Scrolls and Fallout. Though the open world of space felt a bit too vast for some, many appreciate the Bethesda take on a space RPG. Despite some elements that were found lacking, gamers enjoyed the quest and story that came with Starfield.

4. Fallout 4

Image courtesy of bethesda

Fallout 4 didn’t quite reach the heights of its predecessor in the series, but it still delivered a solid game experience. It boasts an 87 Metascore and a mixed 7.0 user score on Metacritic, but on Steam, it has achieved a Very Positive rating.

The post-apocalyptic RPG is praised for the Bethesda classic open world freedom and in-depth character customization. Where it falls short for many is the story, which didn’t quite hit the way other Fallout games have done. A few gameplay mechanics, including clunky inventory management, also pull it back from a higher spot on the list. But it’s still solid open-world RPG fun.

3. The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion

Image courtesy of bethesda

There’s a reason The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion got the remaster treatment. It is perhaps the most beloved entry in the Elder Scrolls franchise outside of Skyrim. The remaster brought fans back to this beloved story of saving Cyrodiil from Oblivion, and it brought many of the original quirks intact. Even so, many fans still have a special place in their hearts for the original.

For many fans, Oblivion‘s storyline gets more praise even than Skyrim’s. After all, you’re no Dragonborn chosen one here. You’re just someone who was in the right (or wrong) place at the right time, and the story unfolds from there. You get to build your tale and save Cyrodiil while you do it. Though, of course, there’s always that infamous horse armor microtransaction to take this one down a notch from highest praise.

2. Fallout 3

Image courtesy of bethesda

Fallout 3 achieved an impressive 83, earning it the Universal Acclaim level on Metacritic. Fan ratings agree, landing it at an 8.2, with Steam ratings in the Very Positive range. This game doesn’t quite claim the title of best Fallout game ever, but it is the highest-rated of those developed by Bethesda themselves. Fallout 3 also received a few nominations for best game of the year when it arrived in 2008, securing several accolades.

As for fans, Fallout 3 is remembered and beloved as many fans’ first introduction to the franchise. The game delivers on story and open-world options, letting players feel like their choices matter without forcing them into a linear experience. Despite getting on in years, many fans feel the game holds up well even today as a top-tier Bethesda title and entry in the Fallout franchise.

1. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Image courtesy of bethesda

Even if Metacritic didn’t back me up here, Skyrim simply must be number one. The sheer number of hours I’ve personally put into the game alone demands I admit it is truly an iconic Bethesda game, flaws and all. Given the number of times they’ve re-released the thing, it’s safe to say the developer probably agrees.

To this day, Skyrim has the highest Metacritic rating in Bethesda’s arsenal, and for good reason. The open-world, the random touches of humor and chance, the sheer amount of stuff to do, not to mention the compelling storyline and killer soundtrack, make this Elder Scrolls entry a top-tier game. Unless the long-awaited Elder Scrolls 6 manages to top it, I think gamers will be waxing poetic about Skyrim for years to come.