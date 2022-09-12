The New Betrayal at House on the Hill 3rd Edition Is 36% Off

Hasbro's Avalon Hill recently released a third edition of the classic horror tabletop game Betrayal at House on the Hill, and we gave it a 4.5 out of 5 in our review calling it "the best version yet". Unlike the second edition and spin-off editions of the game, the core Betrayal at House on the Hill experience got refresh this time around, and you can experience it with a massive 36% discount thanks to this sale on Amazon and this sale at Walmart ($35.69)

In Betrayal at House on the Hill, you and your friends will explore a creepy old house where evil might lurk in any room. The more you explore, the higher the odds are of triggering the haunt. In the midst of the chaos that ensues, one player will turn against the rest of the party, and it will become a battle of survival. For starters, the Third Edition features updated art and unpainted miniatures, but the most interesting updates involve the gameplay. Hasbro notes:

"We've also moved away from the Haunt matrix that determined how the game would twist and change when the Haunt was rolled. Instead, players now choose a Scenario card that reflects why their characters have come to the house. When the Haunt is rolled, players will compare the Omen drawn to a chart on the back of the Scenario card to determine which Haunt will be played.

Many other changes have been made, including 50 unique and original haunts, house features with modern touches (such as spotty cell service... the horror!), a Reluctant Traitor rule, and numerous items, omens, and events original to this version of the Betrayal at House on the Hill game. You can take a closer look in the gallery below. Not that an expansion dubbed The Werewolf's Journey: Blood on the Moon is slated for release in October – just in time for Halloween.