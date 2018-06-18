Beyond Good and Evil 2 Beta Targeted for Late 2019

Ubisoft’s Beyond Good and Evil 2 does have plans to receive a playable demo, but it won’t be until later in 2019 that players get their hands on it.

There’s no release date that’s been announced for Beyond Good and Evil 2 despite the showing that the game got during Ubisoft’s E3 presentation. There was no mentioning of a demo for the game either, at least not up on stage. Michel Ancel, senior creative director for Beyond Good and Evil 2, took to Instagram to talk to fans that were eager to learn more about the game. Some speculated about a potential release date with guesses projecting out as far as one or two years away while others optimistically said it’d be out this year, but when asked directly, Ancel responded to give a timeframe for a beta release as opposed to the actual game.

“We aim for a playable beta for the end of next year,” Ancel said in response to a question about Beyond Good and Evil 2’s release date.

That’s probably not at all what anyone excited for Beyond Good and Evil 2 wanted to hear, especially if you were among the few thinking that the game would be out by the end of 2018. While Ancel didn’t give a hard timeframe for the beta release – and the beta could very well be bumped up ahead of the given release window – the latter half of 2019 means that the beta won’t be out for over a year from now.

Between now and that lengthy wait, Ubisoft will hopefully (and likely) keep pushing out more content like the trailer that we saw during Ubisoft’s E3 presentation just days ago. The cinematic trailer didn’t show off any gameplay this time, but if you’ve been keeping up with Beyond Good and Evil 2 news, you’ve already seen some of that in the past. In a blog video that featured Ancel and others from Ubisoft, brief segments of gameplay footage were seen alongside the behind-the-scenes looks at how the gameplay was created.

Ubisoft is also working with Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s HitRECord to create content in the game, and they’re asking for artists and other talented individuals to help. If you’re up for it, that should give you something to that still pertains to the game while you wait for the demo and full game release to eventually come.

