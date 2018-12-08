New ‘Beyond Good and Evil 2’ Gameplay Coming Next Week

Beyond Good and Evil 2 was sadly, but unsurprisingly, absent from The Game Awards last night. But don’t worry Space Monkeys, Ubisoft has something coming for it very soon.

Th French developer/publisher has revealed that with the next “Space Monkey Report,” which is simply Ubisoft’s special little name for development updates on the game, it will reveal some brand-new gameplay of the enigmatic project.

“As promised, we will be back with another Space Monkey Report Live Stream on December 10 at 6:00 p.m. CET / 12:00 p.m. EST,” writes the the game’s official website. “We will be live on Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. We’re excited to reveal some pre-alpha gameplay, so make sure you tune in for this report! You won’t want to miss it!”

If you’re looking forward to the upcoming game then it’s true, you won’t want to miss it, because opportunities to see the game are scarce. Sure, we got a new story trailer this E3 and a glimpse into its fighting system this year as well, but by and large, Ubisoft has been pretty quiet about the game.

As you can see, the new gameplay footage is of the game in “pre-alpha,” which means different things depending on the developer, but basically implies an early look at the game before content decisions are finalized, polish is added, and sometimes before things are all even properly working. In other words, it’s probably going to be a rough, unfinished look at the game, and thus not indicative of the final project.

However, the fact that the game is still in pre-alpha gives us interesting insight into its development state, and seemingly confirms it’s still a little ways off. After pre-alpha the game will still need to bypass the alpha and beta phase, which can be lengthy for a game the size of Beyond Good and Evil 2.

Whatever the case, it’s good to know the game is progressing. Slowly, but it’s getting there.

At the moment of publishing this, a release date nor a release window have been provided for the game. Further, it’s unclear what platforms it will be for. It may just possibly be a next-gen release, or perhaps at least a cross-gen release.