Beyond Good and Evil 2 Collaborating With Joseph Gordon Levitt’s HITRecord

Ubisoft E3 2018 conference was strong and for those fans of the original Beyond Good and Evil that game out back in 2003, the latest trailer that came out of their conference was incredible. But it wasn’t just seeing familiar faces that made it so special, Ubisoft announced new and interesting ways for content creators to be more involved in the game itself.

Ubisoft revealed a unique collaboration with Hitrecord to create in-game art and music. According to the developers:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Beyond Good and Evil 2 has, from the start, been about collaboration. Since it was unveiled at E3 2017, the developers have involved the community in the creation process via the Space Monkey Program, using player feedback and ideas to shape the game’s development. Now, Ubisoft is taking that process one step further by partnering with HitRECord – a collaborative creative platform founded by Joseph Gordon-Levitt – and inviting artists to create content for the game, such as poster designs, radio ads, and music.”

The new program is open to anyone and everyone, no matter skill set. This is a phenomenal way to bring in the community and allow creators to send their designs in to build upon what is already there in the game. It’s a phenomenal way to bring the characters, the players, and the developers all together in a whole new way.

To begin your creative journey, link your Space Monkey Program right here and help bring your vision to the game itself!

Unfortunately, we don’t have a release window at this time – still – but this was a phenomenal into what we can expect. This is something that players have been asking for for over 10 years, and the fact that they are putting so much personality, so much customization into it – we’ve got a feeling it’s going to just blow everyone out of the water.

What are your thoughts on Beyond Good and Evil 2 so far? What other familiar faces are you hoping to see? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and let us know what you think!