Beyond Good and Evil 2 Livestream Announced For June 5, Won’t Be At E3 2019

Ubisoft Montpellier has announced that Beyond Good and Evil 2 won’t be at E3 2019, however, it will be getting another livestream on June 5 in the form of another “Space Monkey Report.” Like previous Space Monkey Reports, don’t expect any substantial announcements. Previous livestreams have mostly just been updates on the game. Anyway, if you’re looking forward to the new and long-awaited sequel, E3 won’t be your show, rather you will need to tune in on June 5.

“You continue to inspire us by sharing your ideas and creativity with the Beyond Good and Evil 2 dev team and community, and we really appreciate our Space Monkeys’ passion and dedication,” wrote the development team over on the game’s website. “This year, as we are focusing on core development milestones, we will not be attending E3 2019. We will, however, continue our commitment to the Space Monkey Program and keep you updated on the game’s development and how we’re building the world of Beyond Good and Evil 2. We look forward to sharing more with you, including new gameplay footage, when the time is right.”

From the sounds of it, not only are we not getting any announcements on June 5, but we probably won’t be getting any new gameplay footage. That said, it’s probably for the better. It’s good to hear the team is focusing on important development milestones. Preparing an E3 trailer would only slow down the development process, and at this point, Ubisoft doesn’t need to show off any more of the game until it has something meaningful to say about it.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word when the game will release or what platforms it will be for. It’s starting to look like the Ubisoft title will be a next-gen release, or at the very least, a cross-gen release, which means we probably won’t be seeing it until late 2020 at the earliest.

