Beyond Good and Evil 2 “Will Have A Major Impact on Games,” Says Ubisoft

Beyond Good and Evil 2 may never actually release, at least for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. At this point, it seems the game will be a PS5 and Xbox Scarlett title, or perhaps it will be a cross-gen release. That said, Ubisoft is still working on the game. In fact, recently, Ubisoft opened a new office for its Montpellier team, which is working on Beyond Good and Evil 2. The French studio is apparently already 350-developers deep, but with the new office building, will be adding another 150 to its roster, bringing the studio to 500, which is a pretty healthy size, even for a AAA developer.

That said, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot let slip a tease for Beyond Good and Evil 2 while talking about the new building, noting the title will have a major impact on video games and revolutionize its genre, whatever that means.

“The quality of life in this region can be an asset to bring the best talent,” said Guillemot. “Montpellier is a very important world studio for us, which has shown the way to innovation thanks to Rayman. Our teams are currently working on Beyond Good and Evil 2, which is likely to have a major impact on video games. Designed by Michel Ancel, this title which aims to revolutionize adventure games and open world is particularly expected by players.”

As you can see, Ubisoft has bold expectations for Beyond Good and Evil 2, which we still know little about, and which we’ve seen very little of in an advanced state. Given the history of the project — and how beloved the first game is — there’s some pressure for Ubisoft to hit this out of the park. Will it? I don’t think so, but Guillemot seems to think it will.

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is in development presumably for next-gen consoles and PC. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a release date or even a release window. Further, there’s no word of platforms. Hopefully we will hear more about the game at E3 2020.

