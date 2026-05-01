Microsoft Gives Xbox Series X Users 8 Free Console Downloads

Microsoft has given Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users not one, not two, but eight free gifts in the form of eight free downloads for their consoles. More specifically, eight new free dynamic themes for their consoles. So far, every single dynamic background released this generation has been 100% free, and these are no exceptions. One of the backgrounds — which comes in four variations — features the new console logo released by Microsoft last month, while the others feature the following four Xbox Series X games: Diablo 4, Invincible Vs, Overwatch, and Kiln. The former just added the Lords of Hatred expansion, the second game is a brand new release, the third game just got a brand new season, and Kiln is the most recent Xbox Game Studios release, which is how they are all relevant and likely selected.

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Unfortunately, like the previous dynamic backgrounds released for the pair of Xbox consoles, the “dynamic” quality of each of these new backgrounds is minimal. In fact, it’s borderline non-existent. This must be a limitation with the UI because it has been the case with every single dynamic background for the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S. Below, you can see each new background for yourself:

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The new Xbox profile backgrounds with my avatar pic.twitter.com/RVIowmNRmz — Idle Sloth (@IdleSloth84_) May 1, 2026

Free Backgrounds and Free Games

It’s important to note that these backgrounds are free to all Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users, with no Xbox Game Pass needed. How long they will be offered, though, we do not know for certain. So far, every background released for the console has been a permanent, lasting offer, so this is presumably going to be the case with these five as well. The only thing that may change this at this point is any of the games above being pulled due to licensing, which could, hypothetically, trigger the removal of these backgrounds. We haven’t seen this happen yet, though.

These five freebies follow a glitch on the Xbox Store, which has been, and currently is, giving away a $60 AAA Bandai Namco game for free, which itself followed another game given away for free, in error, and this other game was notably an Xbox console exclusive. All of this is to say, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S users have been getting a lot of freebies lately. Where the previous two were the result of an accident, these are purposeful and planned giveaways.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.