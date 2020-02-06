Beyond Good and Evil 2 Is Not Releasing Anytime Soon, Confirms Ubisoft

Today, during a new earnings call, Ubisoft confirmed that Beyond Good and Evil 2 isn’t releasing anytime soon. More specifically, it revealed that it will ship five AAA games this next fiscal year from April 2020 to March 2021. These games will be: Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters, Rainbow Six: Quarantine, and two unannounced games from the company’s “biggest franchises.” As you can see, Beyond Good and Evil 2 is nowhere to be seen in this lineup, confirming that the very earliest we will see it is next fiscal year. And, at this point, many are doubtful we will see it then either. In fact, some are suggesting it may never actually release.

In development at Ubisoft Montpellier, the prequel to 2003 cult-classic Beyond Good & Evil was officially announced at E3 2017 in June. The following year, this was followed up by a cinematic trailer. And since E3 2018, we haven’t seen anything of the game, and there’s been no word of when it could possibly release. In fact, we don’t know even know what platforms it’s in development for, but it’s obviously going to be a next-gen game at this point. Again, if it ever releases.

As you may know, rumors and reports of the sequel’s development began all the way back in 2007. And we know the game was in development around this time, but it’s unclear what the heck happened to it. That said, eventually it reared its head, only to slam it back into the sand.

For those that don’t know: the sequel brings players to System 3, a vast solar system and a hub of 24th century interstellar colonization and commerce.

“System 3, as it turns out, is a place where limited resources are viciously warred over by various private enterprises,” adds an official blurb about the game. “The struggle for survival amid a rich milieu of evolved species and diverse cultures from Old Earth creates an ideal environment for space piracy, as a new generation of captains rise up to carve out a piece of the galaxy for themselves. As you rise from lowly pirate to legendary captain, you’ll traverse System 3 at light speed to explore freely on your own or with friends. Presenting its solar system as a massive, seamless online environment, Beyond Good and Evil 2 gives players the chance to dive into the foundations of the franchise’s universe while traveling between diverse planets and moons in search of adventure.”

Beyond Good and Evil 2 is currently in development at Ubisoft Montpellier.