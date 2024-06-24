Beyond Good and Evil 2 Confirmed to Still Be in the Works at Ubisoft

Ubisoft has informed fans that it's still very much in the process of working on Beyond Good and Evil 2. All the way back in 2017, Ubisoft first revealed that it was working on a sequel to Beyond Good and Evil. Since that time, though, news on the project has been hard to come by, to say the least. While Ubisoft has shown off Beyond Good and Evil 2 at various times in dedicated streams, news on the game has been completely silent in recent years, with some reports previously suggesting that a cancellation could be possible. Luckily, for those who have continued to hold out hope, Ubisoft has come through with a brief new update on the title.

In a message shared on social media today, Ubisoft verified that Beyond Good and Evil 2 is very much in the works. Further information on the project's status wasn't disclosed, but it was said that the forthcoming Beyond Good and Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition remaster will feature new content that ties into the sequel. This new content is said to be associated with the history of the game's main character, Jade.

"Yes, Beyond Good & Evil 2 is still in development, and we cannot wait for you to discover more about Jade's past in the 20th Anniversary Edition!" Ubisoft said in its statement on X.

As for Beyond Good and Evil – 20th Anniversary Edition, this new version of the original game in the series is set to arrive tomorrow, June 25th, across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. This new version of the acclaimed action-adventure title will boast 4K graphics with 60fps performance to go along with other additions that should make this the "best" version of Beyond Good and Evil that has ever come about. Whether or not this bonus content that ties in with Beyond Good and Evil 2 will have major ramifications on the forthcoming sequel isn't known, but we don't have much longer left to find out.

