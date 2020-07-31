Beyond Good & Evil Getting Netflix Movie From Detective Pikachu Director

✖

Beyond Good & Evil is heading to the silver screen. Friday afternoon, a new report surfaced (via THR) saying Netflix is pushing a hybrid live-action/animated feature film into development featuring the characters and world from Ubisoft's cult-classic game. Better yet, the streamer has seemingly locked down the perfect director for the film. According to the report, Pokemon: Detective Pikachu helmer Rob Letterman has boarded the project.

In addition to Detective Pikachu, Letterman directed a pair of Jack Black-starring features (Goosebumps and Gulliver's Travels). The director got his Hollywood start as visual effects professional and director for animation, also earning directing credits on Monsters vs. Aliens and Shark Tale.

Ubisoft's Jason Altman and Margaret Boykin are producing the project for the streamer, which has yet to hire a screenwriter. This early in the process, it's all but likely the film is at least a few years out from release.

The original Beyond Good & Evil first released in 2003 to less-than-stellar reviews, though the game eventually became a cult-classic. A sequel is currently in development at Ubisoft Montpelier. A synopsis for the sequel can be found below.

"System 3, as it turns out, is a place where limited resources are viciously warred over by various private enterprises. The struggle for survival amid a rich milieu of evolved species and diverse cultures from Old Earth creates an ideal environment for space piracy, as a new generation of captains rise up to carve out a piece of the galaxy for themselves. As you rise from lowly pirate to legendary captain, you’ll traverse System 3 at light speed to explore freely on your own or with friends. Presenting its solar system as a massive, seamless online environment, Beyond Good and Evil 2 gives players the chance to dive into the foundations of the franchise’s universe while traveling between diverse planets and moons in search of adventure."

Beyond Good & Evil has yet to set a release date.

