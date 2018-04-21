Beyond Skyrim: The Latest Mod Video Dives Deep into the Three Kingdoms

In case we haven’t made it clear, we are very passionate about fan projects here. From Fallout, to Skyrim – even DOOM, there are tons of impassioned fans that have poured their heart and soul into mod projects to pay homage to their favourite franchises. One of the more well-known undertakings is the Beyond Skyrim mod, and it’s as ambitious as it is visually stunning.

The latest update from the team shows off a new video showing their unique take on both Breton and Redguard. Keep in mind, this is a project Bethesda themselves support and it’s easy to see why with all of the amazing recreations they have included. Cyrodil, Morrowind … nothing is off limits.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The basic idea behind Beyond Skyrim is an old one,” begins this mod’s website. “Recreating the other Provinces of Tamriel which (until the release of Elder Scrolls Online) had only been featured in books, has been a dream of the Elder Scrolls modding community since at least 2002. The first Creation Kit for the Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind allowed users to create their own original content (or “mods”) and add them into the base game. One of the oldest of these attempts, the legendary Tamriel Rebuilt, is still going strong today, and regularly makes new releases of the mainland of Morrowind.”

“Beyond Skyrim is many things – it has been described as a mod, a community, a framework, a family of projects, and a support group. All of these are arguably true. We provide a place where Skyrim modders can meet each other, work together and exchange the fruits of their experience. We are organised into several autonomous teams, but we all have one final goal in common – to create a series of mods which will fit together into one seamless experience for our end users, allowing them to travel through all of Tamriel.”

A project born of a pure love for a series that never quite lived up to its full potential, it’s been years in the making and still has quite the journey ahead. The video above is only a small part of their work, below check out a few other key points that they’ve shared thus far directly from their website:

Cyrodiil: The Seat of Sundered Kings

Bring back the Counties of the Empire and its environs. Enjoy the lavish delights of Imperial City or plunge into the depths and discover the secrets of the ancient Ayleids.

Iliac Bay: Tower of Dawn

Explore the legendary streets of Sentinel in Hammerfell, experience the rugged beauty of Orsinium or find adventure in the City of Daggerfall. The team for Iliac Bay is working hard to bring the lands of Hammerfell and High Rock to life.

Elsweyr: Sugar and Blood

Cross the border into the Aldmeri Dominion, and visit the Khajiiti kingdoms of Anequina and Pelletine, a diverse series of landscapes that ranges from nomad-travelled steppes to tropical rainforest. Undertake a deeply personal, perhaps even spiritual, journey to the deep south of Tamriel as your character gets immersed in the culture and mindset of the Khajiit nation and joins in their fight against an extremely subtle and insidious enemy.

Black Marsh: The Roots of the World

The swamps of the southeast are stirring. Cross the border into one of the strangest lands on the surface of Nirn, the home of the Saxhleel, the lizardfolk, and the graveyard of anyone unprepared for the deadly swamps. Black Marsh is a land of alien beauty, populated by a people embittered by millennia of oppression. Help guide them to power and unity, or exploit their divisions for your own gain. The marshes are calling, and through the hard work of a dedicated modding team, you can answer.

Roscrea: Voices of the Deep

Journey north into the stormy embrace of the Sea of Ghosts to a land of untold treasure. A land once known only as a whisper. A land called Roscrea. Forget the ills of your past, and the judgements of people you will long to forget. Wipe the slate clean and see for yourself a world frozen in time. Make with haste fair traveller, for the winds of change wait for no soul.

Morrowind: The Star-Wounded East

Venture to Morrowind, a vast and alien land that has suffered greatly at the hands of fate. Lose yourself in the complicated politics of the plotting Houses of the Dunmer, discover the strange and beautiful life that makes its home in the east, or uncover the secret histories that lie beneath the ash.

Atmora: Expedition to the North