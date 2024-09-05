When Will Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 Release for PS5 and Xbox?

The long-awaited Patch 7 for Baldur's Gate 3 has finally been released today for those on PC. As one of the game's final major updates, the anticipation for Patch 7 has been palpable by those in the BG3 community. Unfortunately, not all Baldur's Gate 3 players have been able to see what Patch 7 has in store just yet as it has notably been pushed back for its versions on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

In tandem with the release of Patch 7 of Baldur's Gate 3 on PC, developer Larian Studios provided new information on its arrival for consoles and Mac. Larian didn't commit to a specific launch date for Patch 7 on these platforms, but it did say that it's targeting a release at some point in October. When it comes to the reason behind this staggered launch across different versions of BG3, Larian simply added that it has to pass further "technical checks and requirements" before it can let the update loose everywhere.

"Mac and console players, it's going to take a little longer to get Patch 7 through all the necessary technical checks and requirements and into your hands," Larian said in a post on its X account. "Although later than we originally expected, you should be diving into Patch 7 this October. We appreciate you for bearing with us, and will make sure to keep you updated with our progress!"

While it's disappointing to see that those on PS5, Xbox, and Mac will get Baldur's Gate 3 Patch 7 a bit later than anticipated, the good news is that the update shouldn't be much different from what's seen now on PC. Outside of some key changes that Larian might make to each individual version of the game, the wholly new content that includes additional evil endings, enhancements for split-screen play, and modding support are still expected to be the key additions of Patch 7 on consoles. As such, you can get a look at the patch notes right here if you'd like to get a better idea of what Patch 7 will bring with it when it is released elsewhere.