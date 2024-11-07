Baldur’s Gate 3 Update Released on PS5, Here’s What It Does

Larian Studios has released a new Baldur’s Gate 3 update today, specifically for those on PS5. For the most part, Larian has been winding down its work on BG3 in recent months as it has been moving on to its next project. Fortunately, for those who are grabbing the newest PlayStation console from Sony today, Larian has let loose a sizable patch that will make BG3 that much better on the hardware.

Downloadable right now, this new Baldur’s Gate 3 update on PS5 is a pretty small one. The patch is mainly aimed at implementing a handful of graphical upgrades that are all compatible with the PS5 Pro. To that end, BG3 will now run at a native 4K on Fidelity mode while its Performance mods will upscale to 2160p and run at a consistent 60fps. These same upgrades have also been made to split-screen mode on PS5, but again, they’re only available to those with the PS5 Pro console.

Outside of these changes to Baldur’s Gate 3, Larian has made one last tweak to the game in relation to multiplayer. This tweak was tied to mods for BG3, which came to PS5 earlier in 2024. As a result, there should no longer be any issues on PlayStation consoles for those looking to download additional mods while active in another player’s session.

You can get a look at the full patch notes for this new Baldur’s Gate 3 update today attached below.

IMPROVEMENTS

On PS5 Pro, Quality mode now runs at native 4K (2160p) 30fps.

On PS5 Pro, Performance mode will upscale from 1440p to 2160p 60fps, using PSSR

Split screen on the PS5 Pro will now offer either 30fps or 60fps depending on whether you’re using Quality or Performance mode.

CRASHES AND BLOCKERS