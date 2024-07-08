BioShock 4 Is “Ramping Up” Development

It seems that developer Cloud Chamber is beginning to ramp up developing the next entry in the BioShock series, which many fans are simply calling BioShock 4 for the time being. Back in 2019, 2K Games announced that Cloud Chamber had been established and would begin working on a new BioShock entry. Since this announcement, though, news on BioShock 4 hasn’t been shared whatsoever, which led fans to wonder about what was happening internally at Cloud Chamber. Now, based on a new post from one member at the studio, it seems that development on the project is beginning to progress quickly.

Reported by Eurogamer Cloud Chamber’s Senior Cinematic Designer, Jeff Spoonhower recently took to LinkedIn to share that work on BioShock 4 “is ramping up.” Spoonhower pointed to the numerous positions that Cloud Chamber is looking to hire for which includes roles on the studio’s writing, design, and art teams. Further information on BioShock 4 itself wasn’t provided, but it’s clear that the game is still very much in development.

The implication of this post from Spoonhower is that BioShock 4 might be in the process of entering production. Most of the time, video game studios will work on projects in the “pre-production” phase for multiple years as they figure out the scope, story, and mechanics they want to implement in their games. Based on the positions that Cloud Chamber is looking to fill, it seems as though the studio now has a concrete idea of what it wants to do with BioShock 4 and is looking to capitalize on that vision. Still, even if this is true, it implies that BioShock 4 is likely many years away from seeing the light of day.

In the interim, though, some fans are hopeful that a remake of the original BioShock might be on the way. Earlier today, one developer at 2K Games claimed that a remake of one title from the publisher was currently in the works. Although there’s no way to determine if this project might be tied to BioShock, it could be a likely candidate to get remade given that the original entry is now over 15 years old. Additionally, this remake of BioShock could also help bridge the gap to the launch of BioShock 4, which remains without a release window for now.