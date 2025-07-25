New BioShock Game Reportedly Imminent

There have been reports of a new BioShock game being in development since 2018. Then in 2019, 2K announced it was opening a new studio, Cloud Chamber, to work on a new BioShock game, confirming said reports. Since then, it has been six years of nothing but crickets. All BioShock fans got was word of a movie adaptation back in 2022. There has also been no update on this project either. That said, according to a new report, BioShock fans may have something after this painfully long wait real soon.

According to industry insider and leaker, Kurakasis, 2K is planning a BioShock ARG event. What the event is linked to, is currently unclear, but the best candidate is no doubt BioShock 4 as the only announced project from 2K. It could be the movie, but the adaptation is in the works at Netflix, who doesn’t have a history of ARGs. That said, it is possible this could be another project, such as a remake of the first game. This is just speculation. What’s most likely is this is an ARG for a new BioShock game.

“I know that ARG related to BioShock (maybe for BioShock 4, maybe a remake or the movie) is being planned, but I don’t know if it’s supposed to happen before or after the reveal of the project it’s tied to,” claims Kurakasis. “This ARG is supposed to be about Rapture.”

Now, it is worth noting that previous reporting has suggested BioShock 4 is not going to be set in Rapture, so the fact the ARG involves Rapture may actually point to this being related to the movie or a remake, however, if you are going to do a BioShock ARG as promotion, you would use Rapture as a backdrop, not the new game’s setting, because Rapture is synonymous with BioShock.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt, especially because the source in question has proven inconsistent over the past couple of years. So far, none of this has drawn out 2K or Cloud Chamber or Netflix or any other implicated party for comment. We do not expect this to change for a few reasons, but if it does, we will update the story accordingly.