BioShock, Borderlands, and XCOM 2 Are Coming to Nintendo Switch

Surprise! Nintendo shared a new Nintendo Direct Mini this morning that revealed a number of details about upcoming updates and releases for the Nintendo Switch. Alongside a bevy of other announcements like new Pokemon Sword and Shield details and Animal Crossing: New Horizons updates, Nintendo officially revealed that a whole bunch of 2K games are coming to the Nintendo Switch, including all of the BioShock franchise, a good chunk of the Borderlands franchise, and an XCOM 2 collection.

More specifically, Nintendo revealed that BioShock Remastered, BioShock 2 Remastered, BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition, and BioShock: The Collection are set to release for the platform as well as Borderlands Legendary Collection — which includes Borderlands, Borderlands 2, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel — and XCOM 2 Collection, with the base game, four DLC packs, and the popular War of the Chosen expansion, are all set to release on May 29th. This follows months of rumors and reports that the BioShock video games would make the jump to the platform.

All of the previously mentioned 2K video game titles are scheduled to release for Nintendo Switch on May 29th. The Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite are currently available wherever such things are sold, though there’s been a significant shortage of the former due to the increased demand during the ongoing pandemic. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Nintendo right here.