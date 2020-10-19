BioShock Creator's Next Game Reportedly Almost Complete

✖

Thanks to a new job listing, fans now have an idea of when to expect the next project from BioShock creator Ken Levine. Levine formed Ghost Story Games in 2017, and has since been working on "a new immersive sci-fi game with RPG elements." Further details about the project, including its title, have not been revealed. However, a new listing for a senior producer for the game states that it's "in later stages of production." According to the listing (which can be found right here), Ghost Story Games is only composed of about 35 developers in total, so the senior producer would be joining a relatively smaller team.

Levine's work on the BioShock franchise will likely spur a lot of interest in the creator's next game. The series is one of the most beloved in all of gaming, and it continues to find new fans, despite the fact that a new series entry hasn't been released since 2013. While Take-Two Interactive announced a new entry in the series late last year, Levine will not be involved, which has led to some hesitation from fans. The creator disbanded developer Irrational Games in 2014, founding Ghost Story Games to work on smaller projects. Stress related to the development of BioShock Infinite led Levine to seek out projects that would be better for his personal well-being. Given the controversies surrounding crunch and game development, it's not surprising to see creators like Levine seeking out more laid-back experiences.

Interestingly enough, the job listing seems to reflect Levine's search for a more relaxed atmosphere. According to the listing, Ghost Story Games is "committed to judging by quality, not arbitrary timeliness" and is looking for someone that will be "empathetic with the player."

Online job listings have given fans a previously impossible window into the happenings of the video game industry. While they have become an invaluable tool for developers and publishers, they also fuel speculation about what might come next from that same team, allowing gamers to get a better idea of the current status of games such as this one. It remains to be seen just how far along this project from Ghost Story Games is, but with Levine's track record, it certainly seems like it will prove worth the wait!

Are you looking forward to Levine's next game? Let us know in the comments or share directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!