BioWare Addresses ‘Anthem’ Bug Making Level 1 Weapons More Powerful Than Higher Level Ones

Anthem players have been encountering a handful of issues since the game launched last month, but BioWare has been doing pretty will with keeping on top of things. One bug that they were quick to address was one that players discovered that made Level 1 weapons more powerful than their higher level counterparts.

Taking to Reddit, user YeetLordSupreme shared the results of some tests they had conducted in Anthem. “So I was just f***ing around with various guns and components, trying to quantify their damage amounts, when I stumbled upon something rather strange,” they said. “It seems that the default weapon you get when creating a new loadout, is better than any other weapon in the game!”

The test that was held was relatively simple. They used Ranger components Airborne Advantage, Convergence Core, Defensive Bulwark, and Firearm Calibration Core along with two weapons: a Level 1 common Defender rifle and a Level 45 masterworks Ralner’s Blaze rifle. According to them, one shot from the Level 1 rifle did 286 damage on a normal scar trooper, while the Level 45 did 1184 damage.

However, when they decided to see how many shots it would take to kill the scar trooper is when they encountered the strange part. It took six shots from the Level 45 rifle to take down the scar trooper, but it only took four shots from the Level 1 rifle, making the Defender more efficient than a Level 45 rifle. Obviously, this is a problem.

Thankfully, Anthem lead producer Ben Irving was quick to respond, saying that the bug YeetLordSupreme discovered will be fixed in the update on March 12th. When asked why the devs are waiting to push the larger bug fixes, Irving noted that things such as “QA time and first party cert and a bunch of stuff” attribute to a “2 week cycle.”

Needless to say, the Anthem devs have their hands full with tracking all of the issues that have appeared since launch, and we will likely see plenty of them fixed in the update that’s coming next week.

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

