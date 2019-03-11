BioWare Addresses ‘Anthem’ Loot Drop Issues, “Significant Changes” Inbound

Anthem has been having a rough go of it since launch last month, but BioWare is staying on top of players’ feedback about issues and concerns. That said, the loot system featured in the game has been the focus of many discussions recently, especially after it flared up in a big way before the recent patch, but BioWare has addressed it and are looking into the issue.

Just before the massive patch arrived in Anthem recently, the drops for Masterwork and Legendary loot increased significantly. Naturally, players were excited to get their hands on some pretty awesome stuff. However, the patch came in and wiped out the increased drop rates, and fans have been voicing their opinions ever since.

BioWare head of live services Chad Robertson recently took to Twitter to address the loot drop issues players have been encountering. “We appreciate all the feedback from the community on the game,” he said. “We love the passion and share it. We’re not fully happy with the game’s loot behavior either.” Robertson continued:

In the next few months, we’re expecting to make significant changes, but we’re starting with some incremental ones so we can better navigate that evolution. Our goal is to ensure the best possible player experience. — Chad Robertson (@crobertson_atx) March 9, 2019

While many were quick to criticize Robertson’s response because of the time frame he provided, plenty of fans offered support and even thanked him for being open and transparent about the issues. Needless to say, interesting times are ahead when it comes to BioWare‘s latest IP.

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the title, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

What do you think about all of this? Are you willing to give BioWare time to fix the loot drop issues seemingly plaguing Anthem? How have you been enjoying the game? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

