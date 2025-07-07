When Does EA Sports College Football 26 Launch? Release Date, Early Access, and More

EA Sports College Football 26’s release date is nearly here. With how exciting the return of the series was last year, fans are understandably excited to dive into this year’s changes. We know quite a few new updates, some of which could be game-changing, but when do EA Sports College Football 26‘s doors open? Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about College Football 26‘s release date, including a full breakdown of how early access works.

College Football 26‘s standard release date is July 10th. It’ll launch for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S and will cost you $69.99. However, EA Sports loves to do early access periods for its sports games, giving players willing to pay extra a few days in-game before everyone else’s copy of the game goes live.

If you decide to purchase either the Deluxe Edition or the MVP Bundle, you’ll get three days of early access to College Football 26. That means you can start playing the game on July 7th. You’ll also get several other goodies with your preorder of both editions.

The Deluxe Edition gives you 4,600 College Football Points and several packs for Ultimate Team. Plus, you’ll pick up a few Dynasty Coach Points and Road to Glory Skill Points. It will cost you $99.99, so it’s a hefty increase, especially if you’re not an Ultimate Team player.

Instead, you might be better off picking up the MVP Bundle. This version of the game comes with the Deluxe versions of both College Football 26 and Madden NFL 26. If you were planning to grab both games, the two standard versions would cost you around $140. On the other hand, the MVP Bundle gives you both Deluxe versions for $150, though it’s currently on sale for $135.

That’s a hefty discount, as long as you want both games. The developers at EA Sports have improved the crossover between Road to Glory and Superstar mode, so if you’re someone who likes to control one star, this year might be a good year to buy both. Either way, it’s a nice price drop for hardcore football fans.

Remember, EA Sports College Football 26 launches on July 10th for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. You can hop in on July 7th if you pick up the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle. Meanwhile, Madden NFL 26 is set to launch on August 14, though you’ll get in on August 11th if you grab the Deluxe Edition or MVP Bundle.