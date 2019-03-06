BioWare Addresses ‘Anthem’ PS4 Shutdown Issues

There’s no denying that Anthem has had a bit of a rocky start, and while many players are enjoying their time with BioWare’s latest IP, others are encountering some serious issues, particularly on PlayStation 4. Some players were even reporting that the game had “bricked” their PS4s. That said, BioWare has identified the issues and fixes are in the works.

Taking to Twitter, BioWare head of live service Chad Robertson informed Anthem players that they’ve “identified several causes for the temp power-down crash some PS4 users experienced.” He went on to note that fixes will be implemented in a patch next week and that if players come upon a crash that freezes their PS4, they “can manually power down and restart it” without risking any damage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After thorough review, we have not encountered an instance where Anthem has “bricked” a PS4 console. If you are experiencing anything different, please reach out to @EAHelp so we can track the incident and investigate. Thanks for your patience. — Chad Robertson (@crobertson_atx) March 6, 2019

Additionally, Robertson mentioned that the team has “not encountered an instance where Anthem has ‘bricked’ a PS4 console” and that players should reach out to EA if they are experiencing something different. This will help them not only track the issue, but also investigate it.

On EA’s support page, which can be found right here, players who are encountering issues are asked to provide the following:

PlayStation Console: (PS4, Slim, Pro)

PSN ID:

Crash Info:When does the crash take place? Are you having to take specific steps to get your PlayStation going again?

Have you reported your crash data when prompted? (Y/N)

As stated above, there will be “fixes for the top issues” implemented in a patch next week, but Robertson did not provide a specific time frame. We should hopefully hear more in the coming days.

Anthem is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For more on the latest BioWare title, here’s a snippet from our official review:

“Anthem really seems to honor its promise of feeling entirely new, but with BioWare fans in mind. At first, my impression was that it didn’t particularly feel like a BioWare game, but as time went on, I realized that wasn’t quite true. It both feels similar to a BioWare game in terms of interaction, but mechanically, it feels very new. As a hardcore BioWare franchise fan myself, that isn’t a bad thing. It’s new, and a little buggy, but it works.”

Have you encountered any severe issues with Anthem that caused your PS4 to crash? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Game of Thrones trailer, Shazam!, WWE Fastlane & so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!