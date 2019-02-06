BioWare Reveals First Look At ‘Anthem’ Post-Launch Roadmap

BioWare has reiterated numerous times now that Anthem will have tons of post-launch content to enjoy. With hype levels continuously rising after the final demo came to a close, the studio is sharing a first look at what’s to come the first month after the new IP goes live.

We’ve got the launch on the 22nd with the first part of the road map having already been experienced by many with both the VIP and Open demo periods. But that’s just the beginning, because BioWare has content plans for years to come. But – spoilers, so for now, we just have February and March’s sneak peek before the next codex unlocks:

“Anthem will continue to grow, and you can expect to encounter new characters, missions, and stories in the future,” mentioned BioWare in their latest blog post. “Keep your javelins tuned and ready to go at a moment’s notice – you never know when you’ll be needed.”

We saw our first look at the Cataclysms during the very tail-end of the open demo last week. The studio explains these events as “unpredictable,” making them dangerously exciting for players looking for adventure. “The world of Anthem is terrifying, dangerous, and unpredictable – and you will have to deal with its deadliest phenomena, called Cataclysms. These world events cause physical changes to the world like extreme weather, deluges of hostile creatures, and changes to the landscape that will reveal new mysteries to solve.”

Following the Echoes of Reality act kicking off next month, the rest is a mystery though given the images for act 3 — it looks like we’ll be learning more about the tumultuous history that gave rise to the Dominion, the game’s focus enemy.

For those that many not be up-to-date on this ruthless enemy, BioWare has previously mentioned that the Dominion are “a ferocious militaristic society in the mountainous North, the Dominion seeks to subjugate all of humanity under their rule. They have long been your enemy, but now the Monitor, a ruthless Dominion commander, believes he can harness the the power of the Anthem and use it to end all the “needless suffering” he has seen.”\

There is going to be a lot ahead, so much more than simple flying! The adventure begins on February 22nd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

There is going to be a lot ahead, so much more than simple flying! The adventure begins on February 22nd for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.