BioWare Having a Massive Sale, up to 90% off Mass Effect and Dragon Age Merch (UPDATED)

Update: One of our theories mentioned below has been confirmed by BioWare. The store is TEMPORARILY closing while they find a new store to operate out of, severing ties with ThinkGeek. Source here.

If you’re a fan of either Mass Effect or the Dragon Age franchise by BioWare, then you are not going to want to miss out on this sale. The official BioWare store, ran by ThinkGeek, is running a huge sale with everything discounted down by insane amounts. From collectibles, to apparel, even their gorgeous vinyl sets: everything is on sale.

The store itself is by no means a stranger to phenomenal sales, but this one is unprecedented. It also caused a lot of fans to panic, and the below Tweet (and subsequent Reddit message) by a designer from BioWare’s Anthem team didn’t help:

Before you panic, however, this is one lone developer with an incredibly small following. If they were shutting down the store, the social media avenues that have millions of followers would have announced an official statement. Renish is also declining to speak with anyone or clarify his commentary, making it all the more sensational and most likely inaccurate. Approach his statement with high levels of skepticism.

So what’s really going on to give such amazing savings? What is most likely the cause is that the team could be shifting warehouses or even distancing themselves from ThinkGeek as a whole. ThinkGeek was hit with a closure recently in Colorado, though we have no official statement at this time regarding that theory. Another is simply that the games listed in the store, Mass Effect and Dragon Age are a few years old and both franchises will not see a new title for at least a few more years. With Anthem and several other AAA titles in the works, it would make sense for BioWare to clear out their inventory of older games, especially if paired with the theory of a warehouse change.

One thing to note about partaking in this sale is that international shipping has been temporarily disabled. There are less than favorable ways to get around that through third party reroutes, but official avenues have it not available at this time. Hoodies, high-end statues, and tons more – don’t miss out, because we’re not sure if this is a “until they’re gone” sale or a temporary time period. But man, some of these deals are too good to pass up!

