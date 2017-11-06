BioWare Teases Great Surprises For Mass Effect, Celebrate 10 Years Of The Iconic Franchise

“This year marks 10 years since the release of Mass Effect,” states BioWare in a new letter to fans of the iconic trilogy that has shaped the way many players take on an RPG experience. N7 day, a day of celebration for those that cherish the wonderfully unique memories that the Mass Effect games have given to fans, is almost here and BioWare wants those celebrating to know what it means to them. With the controversy surrounding Mass Effect: Andromeda, many heartbroken fans were worried that the franchise has been abandoned. Thankfully, it looks like that won’t be the case as the developers tease their favourite surprise on the Citadel.

Whether you kicked reaper ass as Shepard, or took on new worlds to explore as Ryder – there are thousands of phenomenal memories tied to this series and the characters it gave us. Team Garrus or Team Jaal, Liara or Tali, PeeBee or Thane – there are tons of unique people to meet, and to love, in this epic tale of adventures and heroics. In a full letter from BioWare to their fans, that celebration is far from over:

“This year marks 10 years since the release of Mass Effect. In that time, we’ve made friends, fallen in love, and traveled to new galaxies.

We’ve watched our community grow, as all of you shared your love of this universe, wore your N7 with pride, and told us stories about your Shepard and Ryder.

This N7 day, we’re celebrating how far we’ve all come together, and looking back on a decade of Mass Effect. Check back here next Tuesday, November 7, to see all the great surprises, offers, and giveaways we have in store as we celebrate #teN7.

Thank you for coming with us to the stars and beyond. It’s been a hell of a ride. We can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

What does BioWare have up their sleeves? With the cancellation of any DLC for their latest installment in Andromeda, many hopefuls are looking towards an announcement of the original trilogy remaster. It hasn’t seemed likely until now, but with the direction for Andromeda taking a dramatic turn, perhaps now is the time to drop what many have been begging for through the years. Whatever BioWare has in store, we’ll be here covering (and celebrating) the fantastic celebration of the iconic universe that is Mass Effect.