Mass Effect, Dragon Age Veteran Now Working on New Star Wars Game

Star Wars isn’t going away anytime soon, and that’s a good thing! This iconic franchise has been going on for decades and with each year comes new ways to celebrate a galaxy far, far away. We’ve known that a new Star Wars game has been in the works for awhile now, first originating as a linear-driven narrative from Visceral Games. Now that EA has absorbed the project since the studio’s closure, we don’t know much about what the title will bring, leaving many curious. But there is another Star Wars project in the works, equally mysterious, but at least we know some of the creative devs attached to it – including one BioWare vet who has been attached to franchises such as Dragon Age and Mass Effect.

Brian Brown, who was a BioWare Producer before now, has left the studio to join up with another EA project. As a part of Respawn Entertainment, Brown is now tasked with a different kind of project – one that we’re hoping brings a thrilling new adventure for players to enjoy.

Prior to his jump to Respawn, Brown worked on games such as Dragon Age Inquisition and Mass Effect Andromeda, and then later worked on Anthem. From there, he began to work on a super secret project that no one attached to could give any hints to (otherwise it wouldn’t be secret, we dig it), though it looks like that “something else” is no more.

It’s been an amazingly wild ride but after 6 years, 3.5 games; Dragon Age: Inquisition, Mass Effect Andromeda, (something else), and Anthem, I’m leaving @bioware next month. Super excited to start at @respawn in July and work on a new @starwars game! Eeeee!!! — blair k brown (@BlairBroon) May 15, 2018

Having been the producer for Anthem, which has now been delayed until 2019, it is interesting to see the jump happening now and where the next step of his adventure leads. Respawn is most certainly a different pace, rife with developers from Call of Duty and Titanfall, so the blend of creative styles will be something new entirely – one we’re looking forward to see come to fruition.

As mentioned, not much is known about Respawn’s Star Wars take other than it will be a third-person game being led by God of War veteran Sig Asmussen. With E3 right around the corner, and the company teasing big news for their EA Play conference, it’s possible we might learn a bit more then.