BioWare’s ‘Anthem’ Collectibles Guide

Collectibles in Anthem are plentiful and do a lot to satiate that lore craving that BioWare fans are known for. With hundreds of collectibles available to find, players that are hungry for even more story may be looking for a little additional help.

While we will be pumping out a more detailed guide here in the future, here’s a brief template for what you need to know about various collectibles and what you’ll be looking forward to during certain parts of the game.

Trailblazer Challenge – 10 Overlooks

Outlaw History Challenge – 25 Outlaw Intel pieces

Arcanist Archives Challenge – 25 Arcanist Archives

Scar Intel Challenge – 25 Scar Intel pieces

Dominion Intel Challenge – 25 Dominion Intel pieces

Sentinel Archives Challenge – 25 Sentinel Archive pieces

No Stone Unturned / Misplaced Writings

Mederines’ Disciple – 10 Mederine’s Order – 30 Mederines’ Peer – 40

No Stone Unturned / Runes Hidden Messages – 10 Footsteps of Idris – 20 Vassa’s Triumph – 50

Landmarks – 30

Districts – 63

Hidden Places Collectibles – 9

More collectibles will be added as more content drops from the road map BioWare shared just yesterday. All collectibles gathered can be found: Challenges > Exploration > Bastion Collectibles.

It’s pretty easy to track and most of them you will stumble upon simply by playing the game organically. Freeplay will also be huge for this, including areas teaming with outlaws and Dominion troops. Numerous collectibles will also be found all over Fort Tarsis, so make sure to investigate when a prompt populates!

These collectibles are also super helpful when looking to upgrade faction loyalty! As mentioned in our full tips and tricks guide here, this will unlock Javelin suit upgrades, improvements of Fort Tarsis, and so much more! Alliances are important and collectibles definitely factor into that.

Anthem is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. You can also check out our full tips and tricks guide right here! Need even more help or have a question? You can hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy – just @ me and I’ll do my best to help! You can also check out my full review here.