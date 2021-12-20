New Black Clover Game Announced

A new video game based on the popular anime Black Clover is currently in the works from developer Vic Game Studios and publisher Pearl Abyss. Black Clover Mobile will release on iOS and Android devices in 2022 in Japan. As of this writing, a release outside of the region has not yet been announced. However, given the global popularity of the series and the manga that inspired it, it seems entirely possible that it could end up localized at some point in the future. Hopefully, fans outside of Japan won’t be kept waiting on the game for too long!

In addition to the announcement, Pearl Abyss has released a fairly significant trailer for Black Clover Mobile, which can be found embedded below.

https://youtu.be/5LAMNJquKjg

As we can see from the trailer, Black Clover Mobile is an RPG where players can revisit key moments from the series, just as we’ve seen in games like Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. While Asta seems to be the game’s main protagonist, it looks like players will have the ability to unlock a number of different characters spanning the series, possibly in a manner similar to Genshin Impact. Starting around the two-minute mark, we can see several characters shown, with each having “Season One” in their profile, possibly indicating the first batch of characters that will be made available.

Hopefully, Black Clover Mobile will live-up to the promise of its trailer! Over the last few years, a handful of Black Clover games have been released, including 2018’s Black Clover: Quartet Knights on PlayStation 4 and PC. Asta is currently playable in Jump Force, though that game will be delisted from digital storefronts in February 2022, so Black Clover fans that haven’t had the chance to check it out might want to do so in the near future! It could be a while before Black Clover Mobile releases outside of Japan, but in the meantime, readers can check out our previous coverage of the series right here.

