Jump Force Is Getting Delisted and Its Servers Are Shutting Down

Bandai Namco has announced that Jump Force, the fighting video game featuring popular characters from Shonen Jump franchises like One Piece, Naruto, and Dragon Ball among others, will be delisted from digital storefronts early next year with online servers shutting down six months later. Offline content will still be available as will any previously purchased DLC, but everything else from the in-game store to online ranked matches is going away for good.

More specifically, Jump Force will be delisted from digital storefronts on the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC starting February 7, 2022 while online servers for the title will then shut down on August 24, 2022. The notice seems to indicate that online battles will actually still be available to players, though not ranked matches.

Given the various licensing agreements that were surely in place to bring all of the various characters in Jump Force together, it’s not terribly surprising to hear that it will be delisted. The critical reception to the title was mixed to poor on release in 2019 with ComicBook.com giving the original Jump Force a 2 out of 5 in our review, referring to it as “an ambitious spectacle with very little substance,” and Jump Force Deluxe Edition an only slightly better 3 out of 5 the following year.

