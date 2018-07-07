Black Clover: Quartet Knights Closed Beta Announced, Trailer Released

A closed beta is starting soon for Black Clover: Quartet Knights, but you’ll only have one day to download the client for the beta test.

Those familiar with the anime series that the game’s based on will have known about the game for a while now, but a Western release date announced in May gave everyone a date when they could expect the game to be out. This beta that’s been announced will give a first look at the game to any players who download the client in time. You’ll have to do so on July 9 from the time that the day starts until the very end, but if you don’t get it then, you won’t be able to participate when the actual beta starts on July 15.

Bandai Namco shared news of the closed beta dates and times on Twitter to let everyone know exactly when they could try out the game after downloading the beta client on July 9. Times below are in Pacific Time, as Bandai stated, so you’ll want to plan your beta testing schedule accordingly. The game’s releasing for the PlayStation 4 and PC, so you can look for the clients through your respective platforms.

Knights! We will be having a Closed Beta for Black Clover: Quartet Knights on 7/15 & 7/16. DL the client starting from midnight on July 9th until 11:59PM PST in order to be considered for the beta – Spots are limited and it is first come, first serve, so mark your calendars! pic.twitter.com/68y2rVOv0Z — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) July 6, 2018

Along with the closed beta announcement, Bandai Namco also shared another trailer for the game to give everyone an overview of the gameplay, game modes, and more. Four character roles were previewed – Fighter, Shooter, Support, and Healer being the playable roles – along with info on the game’s customization options. You’ll also get a better understanding of the game’s story mode by watching the trailer that previews a narrative that’s completely new to the series.

“A magician named Karna, who threatens to destroy the entire kingdom, appears,” the Black Clover: Quartet Knights trailer explained. “A young teenager by the name of Yami suddenly appears in front of Asta and the gang. With the appearance of these two new figures, the magic knights are shaken by the immense power both of them possess.”

Black Clover: Quartet Knights is scheduled to release for the PS4 and PC on September 14.