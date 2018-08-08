Black Clover: Quartet Knights’ Next Open Beta Starts Soon

Another open beta for Black Clover: Quartet Knights starts next weekend with several game modes and characters testable for a few days.

Based on the Black Clover anime and manga, Bandai Namco’s new game that’s out next month brings a totally new Black Clover adventure to the PlayStation 4 and PC. While it’s available for both of those platforms, the beta this weekend will only be released for PlayStation 4 players. The beta starts on August 17, but you can download it ahead of that date according to Bandai Namco’s announcement that was shared on Twitter.

While the beta is scheduled to run throughout the whole weekend, there will be several maintenance periods scheduled to take place during its duration. Those can be found below with eight total maintenance periods taking place.

Period 1 – Friday, August 17th 6:00AM – 8:00AM PDT

Period 2 – Friday, August 17th 2:00PM – 4:00PM PDT

Period 3 – Friday, August 17th 10:00PM – Midnight PDT

Period 4 – Saturday, August 18th 6:00AM – 8:00AM PDT

Period 5 – Saturday, August 18th 2:00PM – 4:00PM PDT

Period 6 – Saturday, August 18th 10:00PM – Midnight PDT

Period 7 – Sunday, August 19th 6:00AM – 8:00AM PDT

Period 8 – Sunday, August 19th 2:00PM – 4:00PM PDT

During the beta, players will be able to take part in several different game modes while trying out other features. A 4v4 Online Battle mode that puts players in Ranked matches will be playable along with a training mode to give everyone some practice before heading into those games. A Customization Mode will also allow for more experimentation with the characters, 14 different characters, to be exact, that’ll be playable in the Black Clover: Quartet Knights beta.

For PlayStation 4 owners who want to sign up, you’ll have to download the client starting on August 15 to gain access. Once you’re done playing, an optional survey will reward players with some exclusive DLC if they complete it.

“Players will need to download the game client from the PlayStation 4 store to participate,” Bandai Namco’s announcement said. “The game client will be available for download staring Aug. 15th. After downloading the client, players will be able to participate in the Open Beta test starting on August 17th, 2018 at midnight and ending on August 20th, 2018 at midnight. After playing the beta, players will be directed to a website to collect their thoughts and feedback about their gameplay experience. An exclusive DLC will be gifted for those who participate in the Open Beta, which will contain two color changes for each playable character in the final game.”

Black Clover: Quartet Knights launches for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam on September 14.